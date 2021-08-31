Man accused in New Mexico woman's abduction faces new charges

Aug. 31—New Mexico State Police have filed more charges against a man accused of participating in the abduction of Cindy Rivera, a young mother of two who police believe was kidnapped from her home in Las Vegas, N.M., and killed by her ex-husband in 2012. Rivera's body has never been found.

Christopher Trujillo, her ex-husband and the father of one of her children, took his own life in La Cienega in May. Police said he left behind cellphone evidence indicating he was her killer.

Anselmo Ortiz, 37, the man accused of being Trujillo's accomplice, faces new counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, transferring a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to property and two misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

In July, state police obtained an arrest warrant for Ortiz after investigators determined he may have been involved in her disappearance and death. He was arrested July 13 and charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping.

The new charges stem from Ortiz's arrest, in which he is accused of reversing a stolen vehicle into a state police car and two other vehicles in a Santa Fe parking lot off of St. Michael's Drive, according to an affidavit for the arrest warrant. Officers fired a Taser at Ortiz to get him out of the car.

The vehicle he was driving was determined to be stolen in California, the affidavit states. A Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun was found inside the car.

Ortiz remains in custody in the San Miguel County jail. A jury trial for his case tied to Rivera's death is scheduled for February.