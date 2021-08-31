Man accused in New Mexico woman's abduction faces new charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aug. 31—New Mexico State Police have filed more charges against a man accused of participating in the abduction of Cindy Rivera, a young mother of two who police believe was kidnapped from her home in Las Vegas, N.M., and killed by her ex-husband in 2012. Rivera's body has never been found.

Christopher Trujillo, her ex-husband and the father of one of her children, took his own life in La Cienega in May. Police said he left behind cellphone evidence indicating he was her killer.

Anselmo Ortiz, 37, the man accused of being Trujillo's accomplice, faces new counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, transferring a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to property and two misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

In July, state police obtained an arrest warrant for Ortiz after investigators determined he may have been involved in her disappearance and death. He was arrested July 13 and charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping.

The new charges stem from Ortiz's arrest, in which he is accused of reversing a stolen vehicle into a state police car and two other vehicles in a Santa Fe parking lot off of St. Michael's Drive, according to an affidavit for the arrest warrant. Officers fired a Taser at Ortiz to get him out of the car.

The vehicle he was driving was determined to be stolen in California, the affidavit states. A Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun was found inside the car.

Ortiz remains in custody in the San Miguel County jail. A jury trial for his case tied to Rivera's death is scheduled for February.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman dead, several students hurt after SUV slams into packed bus, Kentucky cops say

    There were around 60 middle and high school students on board when the driver crashed into the bus, police say.

  • Why fall is the best time to go camping in the US – and where to pitch your tent

    If you hate heat or couldn't quite find the time to get away this summer, don't worry. The optimal time to go camping is actually after Labor Day.

  • WATCH: Which is better – Brad Stevens the Boston Celtics head coach or team president?

    Have we seen enough to be able to say?

  • The Facebook Portal 10-inch smart display is on sale for the lowest price ever: $99 (save $80)

    With full-blown Alexa baked in and a very smart camera, the Portal is particularly good at video calls.

  • Pentagon prepared for ‘mass casualty’ attack at Kabul Airport hours before explosion

    Detailed notes of three classified calls provided to POLITICO show top Pentagon officials knew of imminent threat, but struggled to close Abbey Gate.

  • Merkel: I would never govern with ex-communist Left party

    Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that she would never govern with support from Germany's hard-left opposition Left party, an option that two of her would-be successors have refused to rule out ahead of the country's national election in September. Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merkel welcomed positive comments by her current vice chancellor Olaf Scholz about their current governing coalition. Scholz, who is also Germany's finance minister, is the center-left Social Democrats' candidate to succeed Merkel in the Sept. 26 vote.

  • 10 Cheap Places to Travel This Fall

    Whether you're looking to stay local or head to Italy like every celebrity on Instagram.

  • After leaked videos, Iran opens cases against prison guards

    Iranian prosecutors opened criminal cases against six guards at the country's notorious Evin prison, the judiciary reported on Tuesday, after footage showing the widespread abuse of detainees at the facility leaked out last week. The judiciary's three-day investigation into mistreatment and grim conditions at Tehran's Evin prison had landed “some” prison guards in detention, said judiciary spokesman Zabihollah Khodaeian. The revelation comes days after The Associated Press published parts of the videos and a report about the abuse at the facility in northern Tehran, long known for holding political prisoners and those with ties to the West whom Iran uses as bargaining chips in international negotiations.

  • 5 Kitchen Appliances That Just Aren’t Worth It

    If the kitchen is your happy place, you might be on the lookout for the next hot kitchen appliance to take your culinary magic to a new level. From Instant Pots to air fryers, blenders to juicers, if...

  • EU removes U.S. from safe travel list

    Americans looking to take an end-of-summer trip to Europe will need to take a closer look at restrictions before they travel, after the European Union on Monday took the U.S. off the EU’s safe travel list as U.S. COVID cases and hospitalizations climb. That means U.S. visitors are likely to face tighter controls in certain countries, such as COVID-19 tests and quarantines. The list seeks to unify travel rules across the bloc, although it does not bind individual EU nations, which are free to determine their own border policies. Already some EU countries, such as Germany and Belgium, categorize the United States as red, requiring tests and quarantines, while for neighbors France and the Netherlands, the United States is classified as safe. At the start of summer, when the European Union opened up travel to U.S. visitors, the average daily U.S. COVID cases were about 40 cases per million people. Now, that number has risen to more than 450 per million people in the week to Aug 28th, according to figures from Our World in Data. Despite EU appeals, Washington still does not allow European citizens to visit freely. The bloc itself has been divided between those concerned about the lack of reciprocity and increased U.S. cases -- and others more reliant on tourism and reluctant to restrict U.S. travelers. The United States wasn’t singled out. Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, and North Macedonia were also taken off the safe travel list.

  • ‘Substantial spread’: Idaho charter school to close for a week due to COVID-19

    The closure comes just about two weeks after students went back to the classroom for the first day of school.

  • Final Buffalo Bills 53-man roster projection

    Final Buffalo #Bills 53-man roster projection with cutdown day looming:

  • Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick failed to disclose a meeting set up by Conservative lobbying forum, breaching government-transparency rules

    Government rules say ministers' meetings with outside organisations must be disclosed. Jenrick failed to for a meeting set up by The Enterprise Forum.

  • Feds charge ex-priest with child sex crimes in East Timor

    A federal grand jury has indicted a defrocked American priest on charges of having sex with minors while running a children’s shelter in a remote part of East Timor. Richard Daschbach, 84, faces seven counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct at the Topu Honis shelter that he founded decades ago in the mountains of the predominantly Catholic island country south of Indonesia. A Department of Justice spokesperson said Monday she could not comment on whether there are plans to extradite the former priest who is currently on trial in East Timor for the same allegations.

  • THE ROCKETEER Is Returning with a Disney+ Movie

    The Rocketeer, a movie beloved by fans, is making a comeback on Disney+ with a new movie called The Return of the Rocketeer. The post THE ROCKETEER Is Returning with a Disney+ Movie appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Biden briefed on rocket attack at Kabul airport, says White House

    As many as five rockets were fired at the Kabul airport on Monday morning

  • Turn any TV into a retro arcade with the Atgames Legends Gamer Mini for $61 (save $69)

    With over 100 games built in and more available online, this is an incredibly good deal.

  • ‘Nobody in British Government’ helped me get into Kabul airport, claims Pen Farthing

    A former Royal Marine has claimed that "nobody in the British Government" helped him get into Kabul airport with his cats and dogs as he hit back at criticism of his campaign on Monday.

  • This couple traded their house for an RV and paid off $200,000 in debt — then the money started rolling in

    Their path was unconventional, but it points to a truth that’s hard to dispute: Lowering expenses and increasing income leaves more money to tackle debt.

  • Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

    President Joe Biden is in the midst of the roughest stretch of his presidency -- with evacuation operations continuing through Tuesday in Afghanistan under the threat of further terrorist attacks -- having failed to convince even members of his own party that he's on the right course. In fact, there's uncommon cross-partisan agreement that withdrawing all U.S. troops by Aug. 31 could be a grave mistake. The percentage of Americans who think U.S. troops should stay until all Americans are out of Afghanistan is 86% among Democrats, 87% among Republicans and 86% among Independents, in the ABC/Ipsos poll conducted after Thursday's suicide attack in Kabul.