Man accused of Miamisburg assault facing charges

A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man in Miamisburg.

Robert Cochran, 38, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault on Friday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The charges stem from an incident on S. Second Street in Miamisburg.

Police were called to Kettering Health Miamisburg’s Emergency Department in the early hours of June 26 for an assault.

When they spoke to the victim, he told police that he had returned home between midnight and 1 a.m. and there were three men on his porch. He recognized one of them as Cochran.

The victim told police that after a brief conversation with the men, he started walking to his back door when he was allegedly hit with an object, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court last month.

He said Cochran and the other men began punching and kicking him “until he was unable to get up from the ground.”

After the men left, the victim tried to drive himself to the hospital, but two of the tires on his truck had been flattened. Next to one of his tires was a phone allegedly belonging to Cochran.

Cochran was arrested on July 11 by the Adult Parole Authority, according to online jail records. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 25.