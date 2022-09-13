Man accused in Midtown Fort Collins shooting found competent to stand trial in murder case

The man accused of fatally shooting another man outside the Midtown Fort Collins McDonald’s last summer has been found mentally competent to proceed toward trial.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Gregory Lammons sided with the prosecution in his ruling last week, which argued that the court should accept the findings from two separate competency evaluations ruling Victor Corwin, 30, legally competent to proceed in his case.

Legally competent means a defendant is able to consult with their attorney with "a reasonable degree of rational understanding" in order to assist with their own defense.

Corwin was arrested in July 2021 on the accusation that he fatally shot 39-year-old Christopher J. Johnson outside of the McDonald’s in Midtown Fort Collins, near the intersection of College Avenue and Drake Road. He has been charged with first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony; identity theft, a Class 4 felony; possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 6 felony; criminal possession of financial devices, a Class 6 felony; aggravated motor vehicle theft, a Class 6 felony; and petty theft.

Two doctors who evaluated Corwin in the year since his arrest — Nicole Mack and Allison Osborn — testified to Lammons that they believe Corwin is competent to proceed toward trial.

In the first part of the competency hearing held Aug. 29, Mack said she supports her opinion from her recent evaluation that Corwin was competent to proceed. She testified that medication combined with no longer abusing illegal substances worked to lessen Corwin's symptoms and made him legally competent to proceed.

Previous competency evaluations Mack said she reviewed from prior unrelated criminal cases described Corwin as having disorganized thoughts or being difficult to understand or follow during a conversation, but Mack testified she didn’t see that during her evaluation. She said Corwin told her that medication helped treat delusional thoughts he had and voices he heard.

Corwin requested to start medication on his own within a month of his arrest, Mack said, and he is likely to remain competent as long as he continues to take prescribed medications and does not use illicit drugs.

Osborn testified in the second part of this hearing Sept. 9 that, during her evaluation of Corwin in June, he exhibited the mental capabilities necessary for him to participate in his own trial. Osborn said she initially diagnosed Corwin with a form of schizophrenia and likely drug-induced psychosis, which likely caused him to have delusions and hallucinations. However, through a combination of medication, inpatient treatment through Colorado's Recovery in a Secure Environment program — also referred to as the RISE program — sobriety and judicial education programs, Corwin's competency had been successfully restored, Osborn said.

Corwin’s defense attempted to cast doubt on the doctors’ findings. Corwin’s attorney asked Mack if Corwin could be hiding or masking symptoms because of his traumatic past that would make him incompetent, but Mack said it would be difficult for Corwin to hide significant symptoms while under constant supervision in the RISE program.

The defense asked Osborn if patients with schizophrenia could still experience delusions, even if they don't openly talk about them or "respond" to delusions as they experience them. Osborn said yes, this is possible, however, if Corwin was having delusions at the time of his evaluations, they did not inhibit his ability to interact with her.

"If (a patient) can interact appropriately to an evaluator, they should be able to interact appropriately with their attorneys," Osborn said.

The defense also argued that Corwin didn't fully understand the judicial process because he told the evaluators he would fire his attorneys if he disagreed with them, but the prosecution said that isn't a sign of incompetency.

Lammons ultimately sided with the prosecution, ruling Corwin competent to proceed.

Corwin will next appear in court for an evidence hearing, but a court date has not been set. He remains in the Larimer County Jail without bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

