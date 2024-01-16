Man accused of molesting 2 girls

Jan. 15—A 73-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after two children told a forensic interviewer he'd molested them.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, an employee of a South Carolina children's advocacy center called the sheriff's department on Nov. 17 to report two girls under the age of 14 had reported being molested at an Ector County home.

On Nov. 20, one of the girls, who lives in Midland, was interviewed at Harmony Home in Midland. According to the report, the girl said that when she was 10 Efrain Baeza said he'd give her a sucker if she let him touch her and he molested her.

On Dec. 5, the other girl met with a forensic interviewer in South Carolina and alleged Baeza molested her and performed other sexual acts with her when she was 6-10 years old, the report stated.

Baeza was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child/sexual contact. He remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $150,000.