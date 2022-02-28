Man accused of molesting girl from age 6 avoids prison

Feb. 28—An East Hartford man who was accused of repeatedly molesting a girl starting when she was 6 was convicted on a reduced charge in a plea bargain last week and received a sentence without immediate prison time, online court records show.

Rudy Rafael Ramos, who is in his mid-50s and has listed an address on Romar Drive, was convicted in Hartford Superior Court of risk of injury to a child under a provision that doesn't necessarily involve sexual misconduct, the records show.

He was put on probation for four years, with the possibility of up to five years in prison if he violates release conditions.

The original charges against Ramos included first-degree sexual assault, which involves acts defined by state law as sexual intercourse. When the victim is younger than 10, that crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years.

The girl's disclosures included some inconsistencies. She initially told someone whose name was blacked out of a police affidavit that no one had tried to touch her except a boy who attended day care with her, according to the affidavit by East Hartford police Investigator Lisa LaRocque. The investigator went on to report the following:

The girl later said "Rudy" had touched her, but she initially described acts that are considered "sexual contact," rather than intercourse, under state law.

Later still, when a relative questioned her about a past medical event that hadn't been diagnosed at the time as resulting from sexual abuse, the girl disclosed abuse by "Rudy" that meets the legal definition of intercourse, saying she had been scared to tell at the time.

The girl repeated the allegations with more details in a forensic interview at the Klingberg Children's Advocacy Center in Hartford. That is when she said the sexual abuse dated back to when she was 6.

Ramos was free on $300,000 bond while the case was in court.

Neither prosecutor Robert Diaz nor defense lawyer William T. Gerace could immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon or this morning.

