Man accused of molesting girl in EW, denies it

Jul. 14—A Massachusetts man is facing charges that he raped a girl at least once in East Windsor several years ago when she was in the range of 8 to 10 years old.

But the man, Joshua Peter Burnham, 31, of Southwick, told police he was "110%" certain that nothing sexual ever happened between him and the girl, saying he would never touch her in such a way, according to an affidavit by East Windsor police Detective Scott M. Roberts.

Burnham said during the electronically recorded interview that the girl "is pretty honest about things" and described her as a friend, according to the detective.

But Burnham also expressed the view that the accusation was being created by her mother, whom he suggested had an ulterior motive, according to the public copy of the detective's affidavit, which includes many blacked out words, including those detailing the motive Burnham ascribed to the girl's mother.

The detective also quoted Burnham as saying he would never "intentionally" touch the girl in a sexual way.

His lawyer, Aaron J. Romano, said last week that they deny the allegations, explaining that Connecticut's rules of professional conduct for lawyers don't permit him to comment in more detail. Romano said Burnham is looking forward to clearing his name.

MOLESTATION CASE

DEFENDANT: JOSHUA PETER BURNHAM, 31, OF SOUTHWICK, MASSACHUSETTS

CHARGES: FIRST-DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT (TWO COUNTS), RISK OF INJURY TO A CHILD

STATUS: FREE ON $100,000 BOND, NEXT DUE JULY 30 IN HARTFORD SUPERIOR COURT

The girl first disclosed the allegations against Burnham during an August 2020 hospitalization, according to the detective, who added that medical records show she reported "a long history of depression related to physical abuse" and said Burnham had been physically abusive both to her and her mother.

The mother reported being abused by Burnham many times, saying he once grabbed her by the throat, pushed her up against a wall, and told her he was going to kill her, according to the detective. Roberts also quoted the mother as saying Burnham was great when he was sober — but describing that as rare and saying he was a "wicked animal" when drunk.

The mother said she didn't report abuse incidents to the police because the one time she did so, Burnham was required only to pay a fee, which she said left her wondering, "What's the point?"

The detective reported, however, that Burnham was arrested after a domestic violence incident in East Windsor in July 2017.

Between April and July 2017, the mother reported, she noticed that her daughter "went from always being funny and goofy to isolated and depressed."

One report indicated the girl had disclosed being touched sexually five times, with two incidents of intercourse, according to the detective.

But, during an electronically recorded forensic interview at the Klingberg Children's Advocacy Center in Hartford, the girl described only one incident of molestation, saying the attack was so painful that she believed she blacked out slightly, according to the detective.

She said Burnham told her afterward that, if she told anybody, he would kill her and her mother.

She also described physical assaults by Burnham around the same period, including punching her and hitting her more than once in the arms and face, the detective reported.

Burnham is charged with first-degree sexual assault on two bases — that he used physical force to compel the girl to submit to the sex act and that he engaged in intercourse with her when she was younger than 13. Either of those charges carries five to 25 years in prison. He is also charged with risk of injury to a child, under a provision carrying five to 20 years behind bars.

