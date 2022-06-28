Man accused of molesting underage girl during flight to Orlando, authorities say

A man is facing charges for allegedly molesting an underage girl during a flight from Los Angeles to Orlando, according to the criminal complaint.

Brian Patrick Durning, 51, is accused of molesting the victim, who is older than 12 but younger than 16, the affidavit states.

Federal officials arrived at the gate at Orlando International Airport around 9:10 a.m. Friday.

The victim, who is older than 12 and younger than 16, told authorities that she was seated in a middle seat during the flight and that Durning had ordered an alcoholic beverage during the flight.

During the flight, Durning touched the minor’s hair and neck, attempted to put his arm around her, touched her thigh and referred to her as “honey-boo,” the affidavit states.

The woman sitting on the opposite side switched seats with the minor at one point when she saw her shaking and crying.

The woman in the third seat told Durning not to talk to the minor because he was “scaring her.” At that time, he attempted to touch the woman’s breasts, according to the affidavit. The woman called for the victim’s mother and a flight attendant, who moved Durning’s seat.

The minor’s mother, seated two fronts ahead of her daughter, told authorities she could not sit with her child because of “seating reservation issues.” The mother told authorities when she went to her daughter’s seat to confront Durning, she noticed his pants were unzipped.

When the plane landed, authorities interviewed Durning, who said he had “one to two beers” in the airport before boarding the flight in Los Angeles and that during the flight, he took an Ambien and had a glass of white wine.

He said he fell asleep during the flight, and the next thing he remembered was someone waking up and asking him to switch seats.





