Man accused of multiple sexual assaults of minors

Jul. 10—MANKATO — A Madelia man is accused of sexually assaulting minors in two separate court cases filed against him in Blue Earth County this month.

William Daniel Pfeffer, 70, faces three felonies for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with minors in Blue Earth County District Court. He was charged with two of the felonies Monday and one felony July 3.

The July 3 charge alleges that a girl younger than 14 years old accused Pfeffer of multiple sexual assaults involving kissing and groping between Aug. 1, 2022, and June 24.

Pfeffer denied sexually assaulting the girl. He reportedly told police that he knew of the girl and did volunteer work on Wednesdays and Sundays. The complaint states two people reported the two frequently volunteered at the same time.

After the July 3 charge was filed, another person accused Pfeffer of sexual assaulting her about 10 years earlier, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday.

The person reportedly told police that Pfeffer started groping her when she was 8 or 9 years old and it continued through when she was 12. The alleged incidents occurred at a residence in Blue Earth County, the complaint states.

Pfeffer's initial appearance in court is set for Thursday. He had a bail hearing related to the most recent charges Monday morning.

