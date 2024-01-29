Man accused of murder in 2021 shooting death of Tyesha Gills heading to trial Feb. 5

Jan. 29—The man charged in the July 2021 death of Tyesha Tahne Gills is slated to go to trial next Monday in Mower County District Court.

Me'darian Ledale McGruder, 29, is facing six charges related to the homicide including two felony counts of second degree murder as well as one felony count of third degree murder.

He's also been charged with second degree manslaughter, violent felon in possession of a firearm and domestic assault, all of which are felonies.

McGruder has pleaded not guilty to all six charges and on Jan. 22, his lawyers filed a demand for a speedy trial. His trial is expected to run from Feb. 5-16. Prior to that he will be in court on Thursday for a motion hearing.

Court documents state that Austin police responded to a call of shots fired with one individual shot at about 1:56 a.m. on July 31, 2021 in the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest. Upon arrival, police located Gills laying on the ground in the middle of the living room with blood on her neck and chest.

Police attempted to control the bleeding and conduct lifesaving measures until a Mayo Ambulance arrived and transported Gills to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin, where she was pronounced dead. It was determined that Gills had been shot in the upper chest area.

A witness at the scene told police that the shooter was known to her as "Solid" and that his first name was possibly Me'Darian. A detective, who was shown a picture from Facebook, recognized the man as McGruder.

The witness indicated she and Gills were at the residence with McGruder and one of his male friends and had been joking and having a good time. While they were messing around, the witness stated that Gills was on the couch "zapping" her taser and playing with it and that McGruder had a gun out.

She indicated that while she was in the living room, McGruder said, "Stop playing with me before I shoot you."

The witness believed McGruder was saying it in a joking manner, but as Gills continued zapping the taser, McGruder told her, "Okay, you going (sic) to keep playing, I'm going to pop your (expletive)."

The witness said she did not want anything to do with the taser or gun and decided to go to her room. She started walking away from them when she heard the taser activate followed by a gunshot.

She then heard Gills say, "You really shot me," and saw her fall to the floor. She indicated McGruder said nothing and left the apartment.A review of McGruder's criminal record shows prior convictions for disorderly conduct and assault with a dangerous weapon.