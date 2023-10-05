Man accused of murder for 2nd time

Oct. 5—HIGH POINT — A 21-year-old High Point man out of jail on bond awaiting trial in a fatal shooting nearly a year and a half ago has been charged in the city's most recent shooting in east High Point last week.

Zyicoren Antonio Little, who is considered "a driver of violent crimes" in High Point and the surrounding area, was arrested by police and federal law enforcement officers and charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 28 shooting of Kristian Tillman-Little, 27, of High Point, at a residence in the 200 block of Westdale Drive, the High Point Police Department announced Thursday. Little and Tillman-Little were not related, police said.

Tillman-Little was shot about 2 a.m., but investigators determined that events began earlier with two people being kidnapped in Kernersville — Tillman-Little was not involved in that — and taken to High Point, where a home invasion and robbery resulted in his shooting, police said.

Little was charged by the Kernersville Police Department with two counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count of first-degree burglary.

Little was being held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.

Little was charged on May 10, 2022, with first-degree murder in the death of Demaurice S. Turner, 24, who was shot several times about 2:10 p.m. that day as he approached the main entrance to the Walmart on N. Main Street. Police have not released details about the circumstances behind that shooting.

Little had been held with no bond allowed from the day of his arrest until Aug. 1 of this year, when a judge set his bond at $250,000 secured. The bond was posted, and he was released.

The Westdale Drive homicide arrest came on the same day that the police and volunteers with High Point Community Against Violence passed out flyers in the neighborhood Thursday morning. Tillman-Little's death is the latest homicide in the city.

