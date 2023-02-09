Man accused of murder arrested less than 8 hours after incident, Clayton County sheriff says
Deputies located and arrested a man accused of murder nearly less than eight hours after the incident.
Clayton County sheriff officials said on Wednesday at 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man sitting in a car at Jesters Lake Drive.
When officers arrived, they found the victim sitting in the car with multiple gunshots. Authorities confirmed that the victim was dead.
Deputies tracked down and arrested 18-year-old Melvin Harris on Thursday, less than eight hours after the incident. He was taken into custody without incident.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
Harris was charged with murder malice, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while committing a crime.
