Man accused of murder in Boulder still awaiting mental health evaluation

Mar. 11—A man accused of killing his roommate in Boulder had his case delayed after the state hospital asked for more time to evaluate his mental condition.

Brandon Bohler, 30, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of Richard Reeves.

Bohler in December pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, which prompted an evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo.

But at a review hearing Friday, Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill said the doctor in the case said he was not able to complete the report, but believed it could be finished by the end of the month.

Bohler's defense attorney Sam Dunn said he was just appointed to the case and asked for a late April court hearing to familiarize himself with the case and to account for possible further delays due to documented issues at the state hospital.

Boulder Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Adam Kendall asked for an earlier date, given the age of the case.

But Dunn then ultimately asked for a hearing in early April "out of an abundance of caution" since he was not sure the impact the evaluation had on Bohler's speedy trial rights and needed to advise his client.

Bohler, who remains in custody, is now set for a hearing on April 6.

According to an affidavit, Bohler called Boulder police on March 15, 2021, and said he was in the 3800 block of Baseline Road and needed medical help. Officers found Bohler walking in the street, carrying a Bible and covered in blood, but could not find any injuries on him.

Then, a man later identified as a roommate of Bohler's called police and said their third roommate, Reeves, was lying in their home in a pool of blood.

Officers responded and found Reeves with extensive injuries to his chest, and he was declared dead on scene. A knife was found on Reeves back.

According to the affidavit, the roommate told police they had all been drinking and smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, but did not say what specifically led to the fatal stabbing.