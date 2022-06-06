Man accused of murder in Florida is found dead in Missouri river, officials say

A man who was accused of killing two people in Florida drowned in a Missouri river, according to law enforcement.

Authorities had been searching for 22-year-old Sherron David McCombs Jr. since May 6, according to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, a community-based program that provides information about crime and wanted suspects in the area.

McCombs was found dead in the Current River in southeastern Missouri about 4 miles outside of Doniphan, a town about 354 miles southeast of Kansas City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Missouri officials determined that McCombs was swimming when he began to panic and went under the water, according to an incident report from highway patrol. He did not resurface. He was pronounced dead by the Ripley County coroner at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

McCombs had been accused of murder in Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022, according to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. He was considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Crime Stoppers organization had offered an award of up to $5,000 for information that led to his arrest.

