Man accused of murder is found with the victim’s dog and debit card, Oklahoma cops say

When Oklahoma authorities were called to investigate after a man was found dead in his home cellar, they noticed his dog, debit card and vehicle were missing.

In investigating the July 21 homicide of David Lee Easley, Sr., of Madill, they tracked a suspect to Roanoke, Texas — about 100 miles south.

There, they found suspect David Latham in the driver’s seat of Easley’s vehicle at a gas station, authorities said in a July 25 news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. His fiancée was parked next to him in her own car.

Latham had the victim’s debit card, officials say, and the couple had his dog, too.

The 40-year-old man was arrested and accused of murder while his fiancée, 48, faces a charge of illegal credit card use, according to the news release.

They are being held in the Denton County Jail as they await extradition to Oklahoma.

