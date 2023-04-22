Man accused of murder in Fresno County shooting. How detectives say they solved case

Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 22-year-old Masael Rivas Reyes of Mendota in connection with the slaying of another man earlier this week.

The shooting happened after 6:30 a.m. April 16 when Mendota Police responded to a report of an injured person.

Officers arrived at an apartment complex on Oller Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets, and found 40-year-old Danny Ramirez lying in a carport suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said Ramirez was homeless.

Technicians with the Crime Scene Unit played a critical role in solving the case, the Sheriff’s Office reported, by recovering a fingerprint at the scene, which helped to identify Reyes as the possible suspect.

Reyes was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a murder charge. His bail is set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Jess Gloria at 559-600-8217 or contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. People can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Reference case #23-4374.