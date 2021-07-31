Man accused of murder for incident outside Middletown bar hires new attorney

Jul. 30—Two weeks after firing his attorney, which came days before his trial was scheduled to begin, a man accused in a fatal assault at a Middletown bar was back in court with a new counsel and got a new trial date this week.

On July 15, Brian Ingram was in Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth's courtroom for a final hearing ahead of his trial that was scheduled for July 19.

That's when Ingram said he didn't want to be represented by defense attorney Frank Schiavone III and that he wanted to hire a new attorney. On Thursday, Ingram was in court with newly hired defense attorney Muhammad Hamidullah.

Spaeth set Ingram's trial for Nov. 15. He is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 30 for a pre-trial hearing.

Schiavone declined to comment on why he was no longer representing Ingram.

Ingram is charged with murder and felonious assault after allegedly punching and kicking Phillip Taulbee, 56, of Middletown, on Feb. 25 at Billy T's on Tytus Avenue. Taulbee died Feb. 26 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Ingram was indicted by a Butler County grand jury in March, and Spaeth set bond at $300,000. Ingram has been incarcerated since his arrest.

Police were called to Billy T's at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 for a bar fight. Middletown officers found Taulbee had been severely assaulted. In a 911 call to police, a woman said a man was "knocked out" and lying on the ground.