Man accused of murder for incident outside Middletown bar fires attorney days before trial

Jul. 16—A man accused in a fatal assault at a Middletown bar asked to address the Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday afternoon during his final hearing before his trial was set to begin Monday.

But after what Brian Ingram, 52, told Judge Keith Spaeth, his trial has been delayed indefinitely.

Ingram said he didn't want to be represented by defense attorney Frank Schiavone III and he wanted to hire a new attorney. Judge Spaeth rescheduled the next hearing for 2 p.m. July 22 when he hopes Ingram has hired an attorney.

Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress said if Ingram is unable to hire an attorney, he'll be assigned one to keep the case moving forward. When asked about Ingram wanting a new attorney, Burress said he didn't want to comment.

When the Journal-News contacted Schiavone, he said he didn't want to comment.

Ingram is charged with murder and felonious assault after allegedly punching and kicking Phillip Taulbee, 56, of Middletown, on Feb. 25 at Billy T's on Tytus Avenue. Taulbee died Feb. 26 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Ingram was indicted by a Butler County grand jury in March, and Judge Spaeth set bond at $300,000. Ingram has been incarcerated since his arrest.

Police were called to Billy T's at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 for a bar fight. Middletown officers found Taulbee had been severely assaulted. In a 911 call to police, a woman said a man was "knocked out" and lying on the ground.