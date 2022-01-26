Man accused in murder of Jasper County 5-year-old faces additional charges, police say

The 20-year-old charged in a drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old boy in his home faces additional assault and battery charges for the two family members who were in the home at the time of the shooting, according to Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp.

Gregory Scott, 20, of Beaufort, was charged with murder, two counts of first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, according to the Jasper County Detention Center’s jail log. Scott also faces charges of discharging a firearm in a dwelling.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, 5-year-old DeAndre Robinson was jumping on the bed in his Wagon Branch home when shots were fired, his mother, Deanna Frazier, told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette shortly after his death.

DeAndre, a kindergartener at Ridgeland Elementary School who loved to dance and be in class, was rushed by family members to a nearby fire station and later transported to Coastal Carolina Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“There will never be another DeAndre,” Frazier told the newspapers at the time. “His dad loved him. His parents loved him.”

Scott was found in Macon, Georgia, on Jan. 13 by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and was extradited Sunday to the Jasper County Detention Center, where he remained in custody as of Tuesday.

Scott is the only person police have charged in the shooting, said Hipp and Lt. James Hubbard, an investigator on the case. The two declined to say whether more people are believed to be involved. The investigation is ongoing, they said.

If convicted of the felonies, Scott could face from 30 years to life in prison, per the S.C. Code of Laws.

Anyone with information about this case may contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (843)726-7779 or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.