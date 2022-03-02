Man accused of murder makes first appearance

Mar. 2—A man charged with three counts of murder appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for an initial appearance.

Robert Edwin Lewis, 61, was escorted into the courtroom by several investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. At one point, Lewis looked over to where family members of the victims were sitting before he was seated in the courtroom.

Associate District Judge Joshua King said Lewis was there for an initial arraignment, but he wasn't sure if that would happen.

"I received a copy of an application for in-custody appointed counsel from you today," said King. "There's a couple questions that you put questions marks on and you were either uncertain or don't know the answer."

King told Lewis he needed those questions answered to see if he qualified to have appointed counsel. Lewis was asked what kind of property he owned and he stated it was his truck. Lewis said he did not own any real property.

Lewis was also asked which bank he used for his checking account, and roughly how much was in that account.

King granted Lewis' application for an appointed attorney effective Tuesday, March 1. Lewis' attorney would be available Monday, March 7, and King said the arraignment would be continued then.

Lewis confessed to killing Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackelford, 51, both of Sharp County, Arkansas, and DeAnna Tippey, 36, of Cherokee County. Tippey was Lewis' girlfriend. The bodies were discovered in shallow graves on the property at 25182 E. 770 Road in Cherokee County.

Officials believe Lamb and Shackelford were killed Jan. 16, and that Tippey was killed sometime after Jan. 19. Lewis said he killed Lamb and Shackelford on his birthday, which is Jan. 16.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m.