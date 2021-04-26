A man is accused of murder in Midvale. A Utah man accused in sex assault is back in Idaho

Authorities in Washington County arrested a man they believe shot and killed a man in Midvale earlier this month. The man arrested is a person police interviewed and released after the shooting.

Terry Ash, 41, of Midvale, was booked into the Washington County Jail on suspicion of murder, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ash is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Matthew Banning on April 11 in the 100 block of S. School Road in Midvale. Deputies interviewed Ash shortly after the shooting, and he was later released after claiming he acted in self-defense.

Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas told the Statesman shortly after the incident that Ash allegedly admitted to shooting Banning.

Ash is being held at the Weiser jail in lieu of a $1 million bond amount, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release. As of Monday morning, court records do not show that Ash has been officially charged in connection with Banning’s death.

Utah man sent to Idaho to face battery charge after 2018 sex assault

A Salt Lake City man was extradited back to Idaho to face charges after DNA linked him to a sexual assault that took place in 2018 in Ada County.

Nicholas Campbell, 30, was booked into the Ada County Jail around 4:30 a.m. Monday on felony counts of battery with intent to commit a serious felony and a count of infliction of great bodily injury, according to the jail’s online booking report.

Court records show Campbell was charged earlier this month on the two counts, as well as a felony count of destroying, altering or concealing evidence.

Campbell is accused of attacking a woman who was jogging in a neighborhood near Lake Hazel and Maple Grove roads south of Boise. The attack took place on Nov. 30, 2018.

Investigators gathered DNA evidence shortly after the attack, and recently linked it to Campbell. Police say he is a person of interest in at least one other sexual assault case.

He is being held at the jail in lieu of a $1 million bail. Court records show Campbell is set to appear for a video arraignment hearing Monday afternoon.