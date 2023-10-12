Man accused of murder in NKY is no longer facing charges after 2 witnesses killed

A Springfield Township man accused of murder in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Le'Monte Shields is no longer facing charges.

Why? Two witnesses expected to testify in his trial that was set for later this month were killed in separate shootings, prosecutors said.

A Kenton County grand jury indicted Kermanuel Rice, now 41, in September 2019 on murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender charges.

In a court filing submitted last month, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the charges against Rice because several witnesses to the July 2019 shooting at Covington’s City Heights housing complex were unavailable for trial.

Circuit Court Judge Kate Molloy ordered the case dismissed without prejudice on Sept. 21. That means charges could be refiled. Rice has since been released from custody at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders told The Enquirer via email there is no evidence connecting the witnesses’ killings with their anticipated participation in Rice’s prosecution.

What happened to the witnesses?

One witness, Ashley Kilgore, was shot and killed in June 2021 by a man who fired three rounds at her from a front window of his Covington home. The shooter, Edwin Nathan Brooks-Kellis, was sentenced late last year to 22 years in prison.

Sanders said Kilgore, 26, didn’t witness Shields’ killing but she had information about Rice having a gun immediately afterward. She and Rice shared a child.

Another witness, 19-year-old Jeremiah Campbell, was killed in a January 2021 shooting.

Hamilton County prosecutors said Campbell’s death was a murder-for-hire in which two men went to a home in Avondale where Campbell was staying and fatally shot him. He was found with four gunshot wounds to the head.

The two men accused of that killing were part of a group investigators say was responsible for four killings and several other shootings between Jan. 31, 2021, and Feb. 18, 2021.

Besides the two witnesses killed, some witnesses have been uncooperative with authorities, saying they did not plan to appear in court for Rice's trial despite being served with a subpoena. Officers were unsuccessful in locating others.

"After four years defending Mr. Rice against the murder allegations, I believed in his innocence and looked forward to finally presenting his defense to a jury," Ameer Mabjish, Rice's attorney, said in a statement. "Based on the evidence, our preparation, and our trial experience, I have always been confident throughout the case that a jury would find Mr. Rice not guilty."

What happened to Le'Monte Shields?

Covington officers were responding early in the morning of July 10, 2019, to a nonfatal shooting at City Heights when they were alerted to another nearby shooting. That’s when they found Shields suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Rice in connection with Shields’ death later that same day.

Investigators believe Shields, a Cincinnati resident, was a suspect in the shooting that happened at City Heights earlier that morning and he was killed in retaliation for that incident, Sanders said.

The prosecutor added that his office is willing to refile charges against Rice if new evidence emerges or additional witnesses come forward.

"This was a difficult and tragic case. There is no outcome that can bring back the life of (Le'Monte) Shields or give Kermanuel Rice back the time he spent in jail awaiting trial," Mabjish said. "If the charges are ever refiled, we will be prepared and ready then just as we are today. In the meantime, the pretrial dismissal allows Mr. Rice to move forward in his life as best he can under the circumstances."

