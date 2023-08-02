Man accused of murder told to return to court with an attorney

Aug. 1—A man facing a murder charge appeared in court on Monday, and was asked to get an attorney.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt scheduled a hearing for Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. for Ismael Rivera-Canales to return with an attorney and to determine trial dates.

Rivera-Canales and four other men were charged with crimes related to the death of Frederick teen Limber Lopez Funez in March.

Lopez Funez was reported missing on Feb. 25, according to the Frederick Police Department.

Rivera-Canales was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, according to a grand jury indictment.

Solt asked Rivera-Canales to fill out the form to determine his eligibility for obtaining a public defender "as soon as possible."

Rivera-Canales also could obtain a private attorney, Solt added. Rivera-Canales, who speaks Spanish, was served by a court interpreter.

Solt went over various legal information with Rivera-Canales, including that if he was convicted, he could face life in prison without parole.

Frederick County Assistant State's Attorney Tim Gilbert declined to comment after the hearing about whether the prosecution would seek life in prison without parole.