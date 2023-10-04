Man accused of murder in Waltham arrested in Florida

A man was arrested in Florida for allegedly shooting and killing a Waltham man in May.

21-year-old Josh Pierre of Waltham is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in the shooting death of Shelson Jules, according to Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

Around 1:29 a.m. on May 22, Pierre and others allegedly met up with Jules in the area of Lyman Street and Faneuil Road when bullets began flying after a brief exchange.

Officials say Jules was hit with two bullets and died from his injuries as Pierre and others fled the scene.

Waltham Police identified Pierre as a suspect in July and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Strawensky Cebeat, 21, of Waltham, was previously arrested in July on charges of accessory after the fact to murder.

The Middlesex DA’s Office says Pierre took several steps to avoid authorities before ultimately being found in Miramar, Florida on September 22.

He will be arraigned on October 6.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the United States Marshals Task Force in Miramar, Florida, assisted with the arrest of Pierre.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

