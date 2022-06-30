Man accused of murdering 29-year-old man in Sandy Creek

Jun. 30—SANDY CREEK — A 62-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder early Wednesday morning after a welfare check led state troopers to find a 29-year-old man dead inside a home.

Alva G. Parsons, 62, of Sandy Creek, was charged by state police with one count of second-degree murder. He was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and taken to Oswego County Jail where he was being held. He was awaiting to appear in Centralized Arraignment Court.

On Monday, state police received an anonymous complaint asking for a welfare check on Charles W. Rothenburg, 29, of Sandy Creek. State troopers began searching for Mr. Rothenburg and developed information on Tuesday that he may be at a home on Route 11 in Sandy Creek. Troopers went to the home at 5863 Route 11 and found its owner, Mr. Parsons.

Troopers then developed information that Mr. Rothenburg may be inside the residence. They then made entry and found the 29-year-old dead inside the residence.

Mr. Parsons was ultimately arrested and charged with the second-degree murder count.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident is asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.