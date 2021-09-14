Man accused of murdering Beckley woman

Sep. 14—An Ewart Avenue man admitted to a Raleigh County Sheriff's Office detective that he raped and murdered 29-year-old Tonya Adkins of Beckley in August and dumped her body near New River Drive, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday before Raleigh Magistrate Tomi Peck.

The accused, Ronald Jerry McClung, 40, later shared a Facebook post that urged anyone with information to reach out to the victim's family.

Raleigh Sheriff's Detective Rob Robinson wrote that Adkins' family had reported to police on Aug. 18 that they had not seen or heard from the victim since Aug. 15.

When Robinson and other detectives investigated, they learned that McClung "was the last person to see Tonya alive," according to the criminal complaint.

When police initially spoke with McClung, he told them that the victim had come to his residence at 707 Ewart Ave.

Later, according to police, he told people that he was responsible for Adkins' murder.

When Robinson asked McClung about his confession to witnesses, McClung told Robinson that Adkins had been in McClung's kitchen when McClung struck her in the head with a baseball bat and knocked her unconscious.

While she was unconscious and unable to give consent, he raped her.

After the reported rape, McClung "loaded up Tonya's body into a plastic tote and loaded her on to his ATV," according to Robinson.

"Ronald advised that he then took her body to a wooded area near New River Drive, Beckley," wrote Robinson. "Ronald advised that he then took Tonya's body off of the ATV and left her in the creek bed, where she died, as a result of her injuries."

On Aug. 21, McClung had shared a Facebook post made by Adkins' sister, Brittany McComas, who was asking the public to help find Adkins.

Police found Adkins' remains on Wednesday, in the vicinity of where McClung said he had placed her, said Robinson.

"Injuries to Tonya's remains were consistent with information Ronald told investigators," he added.

Police arrested McClung on Friday.

Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter said Friday that McClung knew the victim but did not elaborate.

According to the criminal complaint, McClung was not in a domestic partnership with the victim.

Van Meter said detectives had followed various leads to find Adkins, once she had been reported missing.

"Detective Robinson and all the detective bureau did an outstanding job," said Van Meter.