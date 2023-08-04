Man accused of murdering his brother arrested while on MARTA bus, deputies say
A man accused of murdering his brother was arrested after being on the run for nearly a month.
DeKalb County Sheriff officials said on Aug. 2, 37-year-old Ahmed Kawah was taken into custody while on a MARTA bus on North Decatur Road in Decatur.
Authorities confirmed that Kawah has been on the run since July 9 when police found his brother, 56-year-old Anthony Bronson, shot to death at Park at 500 Apartment Homes in Stone Mountain.
Deputies have not determined the motive for the shooting.
Kawah was charged with felony malice murder. He was taken into custody without incident.
