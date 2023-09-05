Man accused of murdering brother who was evicting him, court records show

A welfare check Monday at a home in Pembroke Pines led officers to find a 63-year-old man stabbed to death, and the accused killer — his brother — asleep inside, according to police.

Broward County court records show that Edgar Dubray, 63, sought a court order in May to have his brother, Donald Dubray, 61, evicted from his home in the 300 block of Southwest 71st Avenue.

Edgar Dubray’s attorney Michael Rajtar said the Broward Sheriff’s Office posted a notice for Donald Dubray to leave the property on Friday, and “sometime between Friday and Monday my client was stabbed to death.”

Officers went to the home shortly after 9 a.m. Monday to conduct the welfare check and “discovered some unusual circumstances which caused them to make entry into the residence” when they arrived, Pembroke Pines Police said in a news release Monday night. They found Edgar Dubray dead, and his brother asleep in bed.

The complaint in the eviction case filed on May 30 said Edgar Dubray “revoked his consent” for his brother to be at the property in April. The court granted Edgar Dubray’s request on Aug. 25, court records show.

Donald Dubray was being held Tuesday in the North Broward Bureau on one count of second-degree murder, jail records show.

Additional details and Donald Dubray’s attorney information were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.