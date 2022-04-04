Man accused of murdering Chesterfield County mom expected in court Monday

The man charged in the case of a missing Chesterfield County mom is due in court Monday.

In March, police charged Emanuel Bedford with the murder and kidnapping of Deidre Reid. The Pageland woman vanished seven months ago when investigators said she took Bedford, the father of her youngest child, to a Charlotte bus station.

She never returned home.

During a hearing in February, prosecutors said Bedford never got on a bus in Charlotte. They said on the afternoon Reid disappeared, he was spotted on surveillance video at a York County gas station, driving Reid’s car. She was not seen in that video.

Then, two days later, investigators found her partially submerged car with blood inside. Authorities said they were still processing the DNA evidence from the blood.

Bedford is still in jail, where he is being held without bond.

