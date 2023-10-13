Man accused of murdering, dumping woman’s body in Atlanta parking deck goes before judge

Emotions erupted inside a Fulton County Courtroom, during the preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Ja’Keivious Arnold. Arnold is accused of kidnapping and killing 25-year-old Mitchel Dang, near the Underground in Downtown Atlanta in August.

During the hearing the prosecution showed videos of Dang’s last moments alive. First, they showed a video of Dang getting ready to go to a club at the Underground.

“I’m just going to go and dance my heart away,” Dang said.

Next the prosecution showed security videos in and around Underground, from the night of August 27.

Atlanta Police Department Homicide Detective, Jarion Shephard testified that the video showed Dang stumble out of the club and Arnold then approaches Dang.

“He said he walked up to her, asked her if she needed help,” Det. Shephard said.

Det. Shephard testified that Arnold admitted he walked Dang to her car, in a nearby parking garage.

Shephard told the court surveillance video and MARTA card information led him to Arnold.

He said after he arrested Arnold, the 24-year-old admitted he choked Dang to death and then sexually assaulted her.

“He stuffed her naked body under the stairwell. He grabbed some newspaper and tried to cover her head,” Det. Shephard explained.

The judge ultimately ruled that there was enough probable cause to move forward with the case.

Outside of the Fulton County Courthouse, Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with the Dang family.

“Right now, survive, so that’s where were at right now,” said Minh Dang, Mitchel’s father.

“We stand behind the court’s decision and whatever it takes for justice to be served in its fullest capacity for my sister Mitchel,” Mary Dang added.

Arnold faces several charges, including murder, kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, necrophilia, and theft.

