Man accused of murdering New Hampshire couple to face a judge

A man who was recently indicted on a slew of charges in connection with the murder of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found riddled with gunshot wounds near a hiking trail last year is slated to face a judge Monday.

Logan Clegg, 26, will be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges including four counts of second-degree murder and three counts of falsifying physical evidence in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, according to prosecutors.

Stephen and Djeswende had gone for a walk in the area of the Broken Ground Trails on April 18, 2022. They were found dead days later in the woods just outside Concord after family members reported them missing.

Clegg, who was initially considered a person of interest in the killings, was arrested in Vermont in October after being named as a suspect in their deaths.

He was also involved in a deadly stabbing in Spokane, Washington, in May 2018.

In that incident, Corey Ward died of injuries he sustained during an altercation with Clegg. Clegg told detectives he acted out of self-defense and was not charged with Ward’s death.

