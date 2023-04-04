Man accused of murdering Katelyn Markham posts bond

The man accused of killing Katelyn Markham has posted bond.

Last month John Carter, 34, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Markham, and his bond was set at $1 million.

Carter posted a surety bond Monday, according to court records. Upon posting bond Carter is required to wear a GPS ankle monitoring device.

During Carter’s court appearance last month, Butler Co. Prosecuting Attorney Mike Gmoser read sections of writings that talked about death.

“Deep down I love her. You want to kill her, but I love her. She must die. I can’t kill her. Yes you can. No. Yes. How do you talk me into all these things? I’m just that good,” Carter allegedly wrote.

Gmoser said what he believed the written ramblings revealed.

There was also new information Gmoser revealed about the details in a forensic anthropology report he referenced, saying Markham’s remains may have been moved from where someone originally dumped her body to where her remains were found.

Carter’s arrest came a little over a month after Jonathan Palmerton — a close friend of Carter — was arrested at his Fairfield home and charged with perjury in connection with the investigation into Markham’s disappearance.

Markham was last seen in August 2011. Carter was the one to call 911 to report her missing.

Her remains were found in 2013 in Cedar Grove, Indiana.

