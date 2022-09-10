Man accused of murdering Sophia Mason, 8, arrested after lengthy manhunt, Merced police say

Dhante Jackson, the alleged killer of 8-year-old Sophia Mason, has been arrested.

Few details have been released, although a lieutenant with the Merced Police Department confirmed the news Saturday afternoon.

The case shocked the Merced community. “Our police department and task force worked tirelessly for months and months to track him down, and I applaud all of their work,” said Mayor Matt Serratto. “It took a lot of work and a lot of resources to get it done.”

Merced police said the arrest was a coordinated effort through the department’s Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) and a special operations unit of California Department of Justice.

Jackson, 34, had an outstanding murder and felony child abuse warrant for his arrest in Sophia’s death. The child’s body was found inside a north Merced residence on March 11 where Jackson lived.

He had been on the run since Sophia’s body was found. Details also emerged Jackson may have physically and sexually abused the child prior to her death.

The co-defendant in Sophia’s homicide, her mother Samantha Johnson, 31, was arrested on murder and felony child abuse charges.

More details will be posted as they become available.