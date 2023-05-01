Man accused in NC deputy’s shooting death escapes jail, deputies say

One of the men accused of killing a North Carolina deputy escaped from a Virginia jail, WTVD reports.

According to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, Alder Marin-Sotelo broke out with another inmate from the Piedmont Regional Jail. The facility is about 90 minutes west of Richmond.

Marin-Sotelo and his brother are accused of killing Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd in August 2022.

The deputy was shot multiple times while responding to a call on a dark stretch of Auburn Knightdale Road near Battle Bridge Road on Aug. 11, 2022.

Byrd, a K-9 deputy, was found dead when the sheriff’s office sent other deputies to check on him, the sheriff said. He joined the sheriff’s office in July 2009 as a detention officer and was sworn in as a deputy in March 2018.

Marin-Sotelo and his brother, Arturo, were arrested on Interstate 40 in Burke County and then indicted on murder charges, WTVD reports. The pair pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo is still in the Wake County jail, WTVD reported.

Deputies in Prince Edward County asked anyone who sees Alder Marin-Sotelo to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

