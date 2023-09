Sep. 14—Bakersfield police arrested a man Wednesday night on suspicion of negligently firing a gun, though nobody was injured.

A ShotSpotter notification alerted police officers about a shooting in the 300 block of Haley Street at 8:21 p.m. Police found shell casings, a news release said.

Joshua Juarez, 33, was booked on suspicion of firing a gun and recklessly evading police officers.