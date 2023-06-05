Man accused in NoDa woman’s brutal stabbing death bonds out of jail

A man accused of murdering a 20-year-old woman with disabilities has bonded out of jail, records show.

James Salerno was one of four suspects originally charged in connection to the death of Mary Collins. Investigators say they found Collins stabbed 130 times and stuffed inside a mattress at a NoDa apartment in April 2020.

#NEW: James Salerno - one of the suspects accused of murdering Mary Collins in a NoDa apartment, - bonded out of jail on Saturday. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/8T3Xz8fAtP — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) June 5, 2023

Salerno was behind bars without bond for about three years before a judge gave him a $250,000 bond in January, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

PAST COVERAGE:

According to jail records for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Salerno bonded out of jail on Saturday.

Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman, tells Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz she was sickened to hear the news but is steadfast on pursuing justice for her granddaughter.

As for the others charged in the case, America Diehl was charged with concealment and failure to report a death and accessory after the fact. She’s out on bond. Kelly Lavery pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison. Lavi Pham pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

>> At 5 p.m., Sáenz will have more on the newest developments in the investigation.

(PREVIOUS: Judge sets bond for man accused of killing NoDa woman with disabilities)



