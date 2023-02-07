An Abilene man accused in the November shooting death of Chungu Mishele was indicted Tuesday by a Taylor County grand jury.

Brandon Neely, who fled Abilene after the incident Nov. 19, was arrested the next day in Dallas.

He is charged with first-degree murder.

Brandon Neely

The grand jury met Tuesday after Taylor County offices were closed Thursday because of poor road conditions.

According to an earlier report, Abilene police were called to the 1200 block of Yeoman's Road in east Abilene, near Craig Middle School the weekend before Thanksgiving.

A male was found "deceased from apparent trauma," the report stated. He had been shot once.

The victim was identified as Mishele, 24.

Neely was sought in the crime and located the following day. He was returned to Abilene and jailed.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Man accused in November shooting death in east Abilene indicted Tuesday