Man accused of NYC murder, Arizona double stabbing and violent attack on Orlando woman

A man with ties to Central Florida is accused of committing violent crimes in New York and Arizona.

Raad Almansoori is accused of murdering a woman in a Manhattan hotel room nearly two weeks ago.

He was arrested more than a week later, accused of stabbing two women in Arizona.

One Orlando woman claims he sexually assaulted her last April when they worked together at a restaurant.

The state attorney ended up dropping the most violent charges, citing insufficient evidence.

She said if her case had been handled differently, the other alleged crimes could have been prevented.

Almansoori is in jail in Arizona.

Officials there said they would not send him back to New York, because of what they call the city’s “soft on crime policies.”

