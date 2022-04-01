Man accused in Oakley Target shooting faces possible life in prison

The man accused of shooting and killing Alias Phillips in the parking lot of an Oakley Target faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Anthony McIntosh, 22, was indicted Friday on charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

The shooting occurred March 17 following a "verbal confrontation" inside the store, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

"McIntosh exited the store and returned to his vehicle, where he waited until the victims exited the store," Deters said. "McIntosh then grabbed his gun and chased the victims down, firing multiple shots."

Deters said Phillips returned fire with a handgun he legally possessed, but was shot once in the back of the head and later died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“It is a miracle no one else was hurt with bullets flying around a crowded parking lot in the middle of the day," Deters said. "It’s also very tragic that someone lost their life over something so senseless."

McIntosh was also indicted Friday in an October shooting at a gas station. Prosecutors said, in that incident, he also chased the victim and shot him. That victim survived.

McIntosh is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond awaiting trial.

