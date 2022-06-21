Man accused of opening fire on home

Jun. 20—A Katy, Texas, man was arrested Thursday, four days after witnesses said he opened fire on a home during an argument with his girlfriend.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officer received a shots fired call from the 1000 block of West 10th Street around 2 a.m. June 12.

Officers were told Juan Quintero, 40, got into an argument with his girlfriend and the girlfriend's brother interceded. During a fistfight between the two men, witnesses said Quintero went to his Ford F-150, got a gun and fired it. They said he then got into his pickup and fired his gun again while he was driving away.

According to the report, officers found several cartridge casings outside the girlfriend's home and they also found defects in the north wall of her home and in the west wall of a neighbor's.

In addition, officers discovered some of the bullets had traveled through the walls of the girlfriend's home, which was occupied by several teenagers, the report stated. Quintero knew the kids were in the home because he'd spent most of the day there, according to the report.

Quintero was booked into the Ector County jail Thursday on suspicion of two counts of deadly conduct/discharging a firearm and four counts of endangering a child intentionally/knowingly/recklessly. He was released Saturday after posting surety bonds totaling $46,000.