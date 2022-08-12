Man accused of opening firing an AR-15 at MARTA station, admits he did it, police say

Police said the man accused of firing an AR-15 and terrorizing a community admitted to them that he did it.

The officers said it was his co-worker who identified him. MARTA police said 21-year-old Alim Bridges wore a distinctive T-shirt that led officers right to him.

Neighbors are happy he is no longer walking around in their community with a weapon.

“That’s fantastic,” Zachary Rigole said after learning Bridges has been arrested. “You don’t need to be at a MARTA station shooting a gun.”

Bridges is accused of firing several shots from an AR-15 in the Inman Park- Reynoldstown MARTA station parking lot. Video shows a man firing four times and then saying something that’s hard to make out.

A MARTA detective explained how officers captured Bridges during a Zoom hearing.

“I reviewed the surveillance cameras at the MARTA station,” the detective testified. He said he noticed a man fitting Bridges description in distinctive clothing. “And with that clothing was a black T-shirt that stated the words Neighborhood Wraps”, he said.

The detective learned a manager at Neighborhood Wraps said he had seen the video and said Bridges was also a manager at the restaurant. “And identified the individual in the video as Alim Bridges.”

Officers arrested Bridges a day later. “He admitted to firing several rounds in the parking,” the detective said, before getting cutting off by one of Bridges’ attorneys. “Judge I object,” the attorney said. “The defense said this was not a hearing about guilt or innocence, and the detective’s statement about Bridges’ alleged admission shouldn’t be allowed.”

The prosecutor asked for a $300,000 bond. She said she didn’t want another Uvalde.

“When they happen we all ask ourselves ‘how did we get here?’ And I’m telling you right now this is how we get here,” Assistant Solicitor Shelly Faulk told the court.

Bridges’ attorney asked for a signature bond, or a $60,000 bond.

“These are misdemeanors. He is entitled to a bond your honor,” Wanda Ghant stated.

The judge gave Bridges a $180,000 bond.

Rigole is just happy the reign of terror is over. “Anybody shooting a gun near my house and near my train station, I don’t like it,” he said.

Bridges faces 12 counts. Eight counts of Reckless Conduct. Four counts of Discharging a Weapon on a Public Property. He was ordered to turn over his guns and he is banned from MARTA.

