Man accused of ordering hit on Jacksonville father in 2016 found guilty

Jecorian McCray was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with a witness May 16.

McCray was accused of ordering a hit on Joe Brenton, a father and a University of North Florida worker in 2016. McCray ordered his 17-year-old brother, Dakari Maxwell, to carry out the murder.

Joe Brenton was killed in his home in September 2016 the same day he was set to testify in a burglary trial.

Police say the hit on Brenton was ordered from jail.

Other suspects charged in the murder plot are McCrary’s brother Dakari Maxwell and McCrary’s girlfriend Teirany Shelton. McCray was the alleged mastermind.

