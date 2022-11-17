Man accused of ordering Young Dolph’s murder set to make first court appearance today

The man accused of planning the murder of Young Dolph is making his first court appearance today, exactly one year after the rapper’s killing.

Hernandez Govan is set to appear in criminal court at 201 Poplar Thursday morning.

Govan, 43, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told FOX13 that Govan ordered Young Dolph’s murder.

The beloved rapper was shot and killed inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard Nov. 17, 2021.

Two men, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, are also accused in the deadly shooting. Both have been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges.

Govan has a lengthy criminal history dating back to the early 1990s, records show.

In January of 1990, and again in May of 2000, he was charged with possessing a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, deliver or sell, a class E felony. Govan was sentenced to two years behind bars for that arrest in 2000.

In August of 2003 Govan was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Records show that he pled not guilty to those charges and FOX13 is working to learn if he was found guilty and sentenced for this charge or not.

Just a month later, in November of 2003, he plead guilty to being in possession of a controlled substance.

Five years later, in April of 2008, Govan pled guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in prison, according to court documents.

Most recently, Govan pled guilty to aggravated assault in May of 2021, accused of beating up his former romantic partner.

Sources told FOX13 that more arrests could still be on the horizon in connection to Young Dolph’s murder.

