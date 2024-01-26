Man accused of organized retail theft totaling $11K from 6 Kohl’s across Sacramento County

The California Highway Patrol arrested a man in connection to six thefts at Kohl’s throughout Sacramento County amounting to more than $11,000 in stolen items.

The 33-year-old Sacramento man, who was on probation, was arrested Wednesday in Sacramento, the CHP’s Valley Division said. Officers used surveillance footage to help identify the thefts at Kohl’s in Arden, Natomas and Antelope, CHP said.

The CHP said the man faces charges of organized retail theft, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was not in custody or charged as of Friday.