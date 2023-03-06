Man accused of organizing escape of alleged Abby Choi murderer granted bail

[Source]

Lam Shun, who was previously arrested for organizing the escape from Hong Kong by the ex-husband of murdered model Abby Choi, has been granted bail.

On Monday, the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court granted Lam a cash bail of 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (approximately $6,400). The 41-year-old yacht company employee was arrested on Thursday for orchestrating Alex Kwong’s escape by sea.

Lam was said to have arranged Kwong’s attempted escape on Feb. 24 for a 300,000 Hong Kong dollars (approximately $38,000) reward. The two had planned for Kwong to escape to Macau.

Kwong — along with his brother and father, Anthony Kwong and Kwong Kau — was charged with the murder of Abby Choi, whose dismembered body parts were first discovered in soup pots, last week.

More from NextShark: Thai man cremates his wife’s body after keeping it in his home for 21 years

His mother was also charged with perverting the course of justice for destroying evidence.

Kwong and his family were denied bail earlier this week.

While the case has been adjourned to May 8, Lam was ordered to hand in travel documents, is required to report to the Tsing Yi police station two times a week and is prohibited from leaving Hong Kong.

More from NextShark: Singaporean actor Beatrice Chien who played Nick Young’s nanny in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ passes away at 81

Although Lam was temporarily released, senior court prosecutor Brian Lai Tak-ki said that the prosecution’s position may change if Lam’s charge becomes more serious as new evidence is presented.

Kwong’s father’s mistress, Ng, was also released on bail after she was arrested on suspicion of hiding Kwong.

All offenders involved in the case will return to Kowloon City Court on May 8.

More from NextShark: 'Plague Inc.' Game Sales Skyrocket in China, But Developer Has a Warning

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Pixar to feature its first Sikh character in ‘Turning Red’