Man accused of partially digging up Riverside grave arrested

A man was arrested at a local cemetery this week after reportedly digging up part of a grave in Riverside.

On Monday, officers from Riverside police were called out to the Dille Cemetery, a privately owned cemetery on Valley Street, on a suspicious circumstance after someone was caught on video “digging up a grave” and shooting arrows, according to a police report.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Bobby Moore Jr. and a woman.

“While standing there looking at their makeshift homeless camp, [an officer] observed the top portion of the grace stone was broken and the head part of the burial site was dug up,” the report stated.

Officers noted that Moore refused to provide identification. A Riverside sergeant went to grab the man’s arm to arrest him and he tried to run away but was caught by officers.

Moore was taken to Montgomery County Jail on initial charges of obstructing official business, trespassing, desecration of a grave, resisting arrest, and vandalism, according to the report.

The woman was served with a trespassing warning and released.

We’re working to learn more about this incident and will bring you updates on News Center 7 beginning at 5 p.m.