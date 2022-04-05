Man accused of peeking into children’s bedroom windows in the middle of the night in Dracut

Police in Dracut say they will press charges against a man accused of looking into two children’s bedroom windows in the middle of the night.

Investigators say they were called around 2:00 Monday morning for a report of a “suspicious male hiding in the bushes” outside of an apartment on Skyline Drive.

Officers spoke to a resident who said she was walking her dog when the dog began barking at a section of the bushes. The suspect then emerged from the bushes.

Investigators then spoke to another resident who said she was awoken by the barking dog, and then heard her 2-year-old and 5-year-old children were crying in their bedroom. The 5-year-old had told her mom that she saw a man looking in her bedroom window.

Police searched the area but weren’t able to find the suspect.

About two hours later around 4:30 a.m., the officers were called back to the area from someone who said the suspect returned and left in a vehicle.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and identify the driver as the suspect.

Police say they intend to seek charges against the suspect, but those charges and his identity have not been released.

“This was a concerning incident, and I want to thank the residents who contacted us and provided us with information that was key to this investigation,” Deputy Chief Chartrand said.