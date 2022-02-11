Man accused of peeping into Target dressing room to take pictures, SC cops say

Shoppers were in a Target store when they noticed an apparent “shadow of a head” under their dressing room door, South Carolina officials said.

The same day, two women in another dressing room reported seeing a possible cellphone above their door.

Charleston police said those women left the dressing room and caught a man holding an iPhone. One of the shoppers asked to see the device, which had photos of both the women on it, according to an incident report.

Now, the man — identified as 31-year-old Nakul Parag Thakore — is facing an eavesdropping/voyeurism charge in the Feb. 9 incident. Police in their report don’t list an attorney for him.

Thakore is accused of peeping in a Target store on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston. Target didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Feb. 11.

Officials said Thakore had no “merchandise or clothing to try on” when he was caught outside the two women’s dressing room.

A man and a woman heard Thakore’s confrontation with the other shoppers and saw what they believed was a “shadow of a head” under their own dressing room door, police said. Their pictures reportedly were also found on Thakore’s phone.

“I have a problem,” Thakore said, according to Charleston officials.

He is charged with “Peeping Tom/Eaves Dropping/voyeurism” and was taken to the Charleston County jail. The investigation was ongoing as of Feb. 10, officials said.

