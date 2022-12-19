Man accused of Pinetree golf course killings pleads not guilty

Dec. 19—Bryan Anthony Rhoden pleaded not guilty Monday morning in the killing of three people in July 2021 at Pinetree Country Club, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said.

Rhoden, 25, is facing the death penalty for his alleged role in the kidnapping and slaying of Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas, and Henry Valdez, 46, of California. He is accused of binding the two men in Jonesboro, driving them to the Kennesaw golf course and shooting them there.

The third victim — Gene Siller, who worked as Pinetree's golf pro — is believed by investigators to have been shot and killed because he came upon an active crime when he went to investigate a truck on the course.

Monday was Rhoden's first court appearance since August, when prosecutors entered their formal notice they would seek the death penalty. Rhoden's attorneys Joshua Moore and Emily Prokesch of the Georgia Public Defender Council's death penalty division said at the time they expected to plead not guilty.

The case is currently being presided over by Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy, who will retire at the end of the year. The case will then be taken over by Judge-elect Sonja Brown, who was sworn in earlier this month.

Two other defendants have also been indicted for their alleged role in the 2021 killings, which were committed over the Fourth of July weekend and shocked Cobb.

Justin Caleb Pruitt, who is accused of aiding in the binding and transport of Pierson and Valdez, remains in custody in a Columbia, South Carolina jail on cocaine trafficking charges.

Taylor Nicole Cameron, accused of retrieving the gun used in the killings at Rhoden's request, has also been charged with trafficking marijuana, and is currently out on bond.