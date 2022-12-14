Man accused of pistol whipping and robbing woman in Enfield

Dec. 14—ROBBERY CASE

A former Enfield man is being held on $350,000 bond while facing accusations that he repeatedly pistol whipped a woman in the face and robbed her during what police believe had been arranged as a prostitution appointment at the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue in Enfield.

Willie Valentin, 25, who formerly listed an address on Old Farms Road and more recently listed a Hartford address, is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in the July 17 incident.

He could face up to 20 years in prison on the robbery charge and up to five years on the assault charge.

Based on the same events, he is also charged with violating probation conditions in a case in which he was convicted of carrying a pistol without a permit in Hartford in May 2020.

He received a one-year prison sentence in that case and could face up to four more years behind bars if he is found in violation of his probation conditions.

Police learned of the incident after receiving reports that a woman who appeared to be under the influence of drugs was walking in and out of traffic asking motorists if they drove for a ride-sharing service, according to an affidavit by Enfield police Officer Allison Mount.

When Mount arrived, the woman, who was shaking and crying, told her that she had been assaulted at Motel 6.

The officer reported that the woman had a large bruise on her right eye and three small parallel cuts, which the officer said were consistent with the grooves on the slide of a pistol.

After being evaluated by medical personnel, the woman refused treatment but was given an ice pack, the officer reported.

The woman denied at first that she had met the man at the motel to exchange sex for money but stopped denying it when the officer told her she wasn't in trouble.

The woman said in a sworn statement that, while she was sitting on the side of the motel- room's bed, the man demanded her money amid sexual insults.

She said he then hit her in the right cheek with a brown pistol two or three times and took money from her purse.

She quoted him as saying, "If you tell anyone, I will hunt you down and finish the job."

She said didn't want to press charges because she believed she would be killed.

But the woman also said she didn't want the man "to do this to other girls."

Her phone had died and she couldn't give the officer the man's phone number before leaving in a ride-share car.

But the motel manager provided information that Valentin had checked in and played video footage of his arrival.

The officer reported that she identified Valentin by comparing the surveillance images to a law enforcement database.

The officer also reported that surveillance video showed Valentin leaving the room and returning with the woman, whom the officer identified by her red dress.

In a subsequent telephone conversation, the officer reported, Valentin told her that he had been at the motel earlier to meet with a woman.

He said she "freaked out" on him and tried to extort money from him, at which point he became frightened and left the room. He denied hitting the woman.

He said he would come to the police station the next afternoon to give a statement but didn't show up.

Attempts to reach Valentin's lawyer, Michael D. Dwyer, didn't immediately succeed.

