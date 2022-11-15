Man accused of planning Young Dolph murder to make first court appearance on anniversary of killing

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
The man accused of planning the murder of Young Dolph is set to make his first court appearance this Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the beloved rapper’s killing.

He was shot and killed Nov. 17, 2021, inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

Two suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, have been charged in the murder.

Another man, Hernandez Govan, 43, has now been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection to Young Dolph’s death.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told FOX13 that Govan asked for the murder to take place.

The gunmen who shot Young Dolph to death pulled up outside Makeda’s in a white Mercedes and opened fire through the window of the store before jumping back in the car and taking off, police said.

A week after the rapper’s death, Memphis Police said they found that white Mercedes in the 1100 block of Bradley Avenue.

According to court documents, Govan’s last known address is also in the 1100 block of Bradley Avenue.

Another man, Shundale Barnett, has been charged with accessory after the fact, accused of helping Justin Johnson after Young Dolph’s killing. Barnett was arrested in Indiana and released.

A warrant for first-degree murder has since been issued for Barnett, though he has not been arrested at this time.

It is unclear if that murder charge is connected to the Young Dolph case.

Multiple sources told FOX13 that more arrests could still be on the horizon in connection to Young Dolph’s murder.

